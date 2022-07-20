GHS to conduct national profiling on Marburg Virus – Dr. Kumah-Aboagye

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health workers to get more PPEs after Marburg virus outbreak, GHS



2 die from Marburg Virus in the Ashanti Region



GHS confirms cases of Marburg Virus in Ghana



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has disclosed that his outfit will conduct a national profiling programme on the Marburg Virus Disease that has been detected.



According to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, the profiling is to determine the extent of the spread of the outbreak of the Marburg Virus (MVD) in Ghana, 3newsroom.com reports.



He added that the service is currently treating the cases of the MVD recorded as a restricted outbreak and it is doing all it can to ensure that it does not spread to other parts of the country.



“… the nationwide profiling of Marburg virus will take place to know the extent of spread. For now, this is being treated as a localized outbreak,” the Director-General is quoted to have said in an interview on TV3.



He further stated that GHS will provide doctors, nurses and other health sector workers with more personal protective equipment (PPE) to help them protect themselves as they take care of patients.



“The service will provide more PPE to health workers to be able to fight these diseases but health workers need to be more conscious… as frontline workers, that is our job. We just have to be more cautious and believe that it is the type of work we do,” he added.



Meanwhile, a virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, Dr. Michael Owusu, has cautioned Ghanaians to stay away from bats as well as avoid hugging and handshakes, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).



According to him, while the world works to come up with a vaccine, adhering to these measures will ensure that the outbreak of the virus is contained in the country.



“In a short while, once Marburg is becoming a problem … and vaccines and drugs are not available, I think the precautionary measures are very important. The COVID protocols, ensuring you wash your hands ensuring that you limit the intake of bush meat, especially in the communities affected as much as you can… especially things like bats,” he said in a JoyNews interview.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that two people have died after contracting the deadly Marburg virus in Ghana.



According to the service, both cases were detected in communities in the Ashanti region.



The GHS added that 98 people are now under quarantine as suspected contact cases.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/WA