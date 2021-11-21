GHS to begin vaccination of persons between 15-17 years

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a mass vaccination exercise for children aged 15 years as part of measures to increase protection against the Covid-19 virus in schools and among the general public.



The children within the age bracket will be given the Pfizer-Biontech vaccines.



The Food and Drugs Authority recently approved the vaccines to be administered to children below the age of 18 years.



Previously, the vaccination exercise was oy reserved for persons 18 years and above.



The Ghana Education Service has therefore instructed its directors to work with the various regional health directors towards a successful vacation exercise in our schools.



