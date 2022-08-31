GHS targets over 400,000 children for vaccination to avoid polio outbreak

Health News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Mumuni Yunus

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched a campaign to vaccinate at least 400,000 Ghanaian children under five years against Poliomyelitis.



The vaccination exercise which will begin on Thursday, September 1, will take place across all 16 regions of the country.



The GHS says the vaccination has become necessary after it recorded positive tests in a series of samples taken at its polio surveillance sites across the country.



The Deputy Northern Regional Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health, Dr. Hilarius A.K Abiwu who disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Tamale on Wednesday, 31st August said 34 positive samples were recorded at its 14 Surveillance sites across the country.



He said two of the surveillance sites where positive cases were recorded included Kobilmahagu in the Tamale Metropolis and Nyanshegu in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.





Deputy Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Hilarius A.K Abiwu



“As of today [Wednesday], we had about 34 samples from nationwide Coming from Noguchi that reported to have been tested positive because we have 14 surveillance sites across the country and two are in the Northern Region which detected these one” he disclosed.



Dr. Hilarius added that a case of polio had also been recorded in the North- Gonja District of the Savannah Region, hence the need for a quick response to ensure there is no outbreak of the virus in the Country.



“Besides these samples that were taken to the lab, we actually have a child who was diagnosed with polio in North Gonja in Savannah Region,” he noted.



Poliomyelitis, also known as Polio, is a virus that causes paralysis and is easily preventable by the polio vaccine.



It is transmitted through contaminated water or food, or contact with an infected person. Thousands of Ghanaian children have over the years suffered from the life-threatening disease.



However, in 2015, Ghana was declared polio-free, after the last polio case was recorded in 2008. Four years later in 2019, a public health emergency was declared after a two-year-old child from Chereponi in the North-East region was confirmed with polio, which had paralyzed her in both limbs.



A routine disease surveillance a month earlier, found the polio virus in a drain at Kobilmahagu in Tamale, the capital of the Northern region.



Since then, the GHS identified 14 surveillance sites in the country where samples are usually taken for tests and analysis.