GHS refutes claims of abandoned medical supplies at Bibiani government hospital

Health News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service(GHS) has responded to a video circulating on social media purported of abandoned medical supplies at the Bibiani government hospital in the western North Region.



The said the video showed dozens of medical supplies said to have been abandoned and left to rot at the Bibiani government hospital.



In a statement signed by Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service indicated that the Bibiani government hospital was chosen as a temporary holding center for non-medical supplies after the creation of the Western North Region for the District health facilities within the Region.



This according to the statement, was to ensure that health commodities were within reach of health facilities in the Western North Region which did not have permanent storage facilities.



The statement explained that the items in the video were made up of quantities of nose masks, hand alcohol based hand sanitizers, surgical nose masks, examination gloves and coveralls received at the facility awaiting pick ups by the various Districts Health Directorate in the Region.



The statement indicated that the supplies were dropped monthly and picked up promptly.



"A bulk supply was received on June 3 2021, at 5:33 am and the various districts were informed to arrange vehicles to pick up their consignment within four and eight hours ".



"Our report from the Bibiani Government Hospital has it that the video recording was done on the morning of Saturday 5th June, 2021".



The statement added that the items were in the stores or under temporary storage sheds guarded by security personnel.



"We are reliably informed that as of Sunday, June 6 2021, five out of the nine Districts had collected their consignments, remaining four Districts.



The service emphasized that the impression created in the video that the items have been abandoned is erroneous and should be disregarded.



The service assured the general public that it was working with the Ministry of Health and other partners to put in place appropriate mechanisms to ensure effective storage and distribution of critical health commodities to health facilities in the new Region.



The statement commended the Western North Regional Health Directorate for making medical supplies readily available to health facilities on time despite their challenges.