GHS launches 2022 World Hepatitis Day

Health News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched the 2022 World Hepatitis Day campaign to create awareness on the condition.



The Day, which is observed on July 28 annually, highlights the need to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis and to influence real change.



Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver and is commonly caused by a viral infection.



The five main viral classifications of hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E with different viruses responsible for each type of viral hepatitis.



Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, the Director of Public Health, GHS, in representing the Director General at the event, said hepatitis was a global condition and that the World Health Organisation (WHO) was working towards its elimination by 2030.



To that end, there was an ongoing project in Ghana to ascertain the number of pregnant women with the condition to effectively vaccinate them after delivery to bring care closer to the people, he said.



He urged Ghanaians not to wait but get tested for hepatitis to know their status for early treatment.



The Director of Public Health called for partnerships and investments to bring the necessary attention to hepatitis treatment in the country.



"Hepatitis is about investing. Investment here is not just government but also the private sector and that is why all partners must work together to bring the necessary investment to ensure that Ghana achieved the 2030 goal of eliminating the condition", he said.



The 2022 World Hepatitis Day is on the theme, "Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to Communities- Hep Can't Wait."



Dr Atsu Godwin Seake-Kwaku, Programme Manager, National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, GHS, giving a presentation on viral hepatitis situation in Ghana, said there was the need to increase interventions to deal with the condition.



He said Ghana in 2015 recorded 12.3 per cent of chronic hepatitis B, 1.5 million new infections per year and a total of 820,000 deaths with 6.6 million on treatment.



In 2019, 3.3 per cent was also recorded for chronic hepatitis C, 1.5 million new infections per year, 299,000 deaths and 9.4 million on treatment, he added.



Dr Seake-Kwaku said it was, therefore, important to increase prevention, testing, link to cure, treatment and chronic care as the cost of medication for treatment was expensive.



Dr Charles Adjei, the Executive Director, Hepatitis Alliance of Ghana, representing Civil Society Organizations, stated that a number of activities had been outlined in the coming days to observe the Day.



He said aside the official launching of the World Hepatitis Day, there would be free hepatitis B and C screening and care in Accra, Cape Coast, Ho and Lawra on July 25-27.



A scientific seminar for midwives on 26, a national stakeholder meeting on July 28, free hepatitis B screening in the Northern Region, and free Hepatitis B and C in Upper West Region, all on 28 respectively.



Dr Adjei said there would also be hepatitis awareness campaigns and testing at Teshie in Accra and on August 2, there would also be hepatitis testing and vaccination in Kumasi and media engagements.