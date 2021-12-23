GHS bans all in-door events ahead of Christmas

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has instructed all event organizers who intend to organize various in-door events as part of the celebration of the yuletide to desist from doing so as Covid-19 numbers keep rising.



According to GHS, this is one of the measures to help curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as people head to celebrate Christmas.



The GHS is further urging all event organizers to take steps to have all such in-door events halted or organized outdoor.



The GHS said this was the outcome of a meeting held with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and some event organizers for all events to be organized outdoors to limit the spread of the disease during the festivities.



The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Asiedu Bekoe told Iddrissu Awudu, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, December 23, 2021, that the decision to halt all in-door events as well as some church events were part of the measures to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, especially during the yuletide.



He explained that all events must be held outdoors to help save the rising numbers of Covid-19 situations.



He noted that Ghana’s case count over the past three weeks has been rising due to the discovery of the new variant.



“Our case count which hitherto was 10 a day is now rising to 20 to 30 cases a day at the airport,” he said.



He explained that this is so because more people are traveling as part of Christmas festivities and the disease moves and spreads faster when people travel.



He took the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to avail themselves of the Covid-19 jabs adding that it is safer to take the jab than not to take it.