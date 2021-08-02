GHS announces new coronavirus portal for updates

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

• The Disease Surveillance Department of the Health Service has outdoored a new online portal for COVID-19 updates in Ghana



• The new development was announced on Twitter on Monday, August 2, 2021



• A section of the Health Ministry’s website was previously the place to go for coronavirus updates



Government has announced a new domain to enable Ghanaians have an all-inclusive update on the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19.



The announcement was made via social media by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.



The tweet read, “We wish to inform the general public that the COVID-19 Update Portal has been moved to a new domain. All updates can now be viewed from ghs.gov.gh/covid19."



Prior to this new development, one had to visit the Health Ministry’s website to have access to updates.



The new domain has green and white in interface and has other colours to differentiate between other important information.



It includes a graphical situation update of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, vaccination updates, a health declaration form for travellers coming to Ghana, frequently asked questions, and all other data an individual needs to know about the disease.



