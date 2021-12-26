GHS announces home isolation for travelers with COVID-19 at KIA

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed a review of COVID-19 isolation procedures for international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



According to the GHS, the measures are only additions to the previous protocols announced earlier.



“Ghana introduced a policy on COVID-19 testing and management for international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport in September 2020. Periodic reviews of these guidelines are undertaken as part of policy implementation measures. The Ghana Health Service is introducing additional measures on COVID-19 protocols for persons who test positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport.



“Introduction of home isolation for eligible persons – persons who following assessment by the port health unit of the Ghana Health Service are found to be eligible will be allowed to undergo isolation in their homes. They will however be subject to strict monitoring to ensure compliance to the protocols. All such passengers will be briefed on the self-isolation protocols,” GHS explained.



Attached is the full GHS statement:



