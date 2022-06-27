GHS Director-General commends Dormaa East Health Directorate

Regional News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: GNA

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General (D-G) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has lauded the Dormaa East District Health Directorate for the tremendous work aimed at providing quality health care services in the area.



He said teamwork and selfless efforts in their endeavours to ensure the quality of general health care for the people, particularly in preventing maternal mortality, is worthy of rewarding.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye gave the commendation when he was speaking at Wamfie, the district capital in the Bono Region, during a durbar with health workers to commence his one-day working visit to the district.



The members of the GHS Council accompanied the D-G to interact with the staff of the Directorate and District Hospital to ascertain prevailing challenges and how best to address them to boost performance to enhance quality health care services delivery in the district.



As part of the visit, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye and the Council members inspected an emergency ward infrastructure project under construction, initiated and being funded by natives of Wamfie living abroad, and a 44-acre land allocated to the Directorate by the local traditional authority for a new hospital project.



He said the government was doing everything possible for the provision of new health services infrastructure and improvement of existing ones nationwide and therefore charged the Hospital’s Management to ensure the designs of their projects were inspected and certified to meet the requirements of the GHS.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said health care services were most needed in the rural and deprived communities and pleaded with the District Assembly and the chiefs in the district to collaborate and support newly posted health workers with accommodation to sustain their interest in such areas.



He announced the Bono Region had recorded two confirmed cases of monkeypox out of the 18 cases received nationwide and therefore implored the public to immediately report symptoms of body rashes to the hospital and health centres for quick treatment to avoid its spread.