GHC34.8m for WASSCE pasco: Clement Apaak doubts Education Minister’s credibility

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for the Builsa South constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak seems not happy with Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum's credibility to head the Education sector.



He is in shock as to why the government spent a whooping GHc 34.8 million on purchasing past questions for 2021 WASSCE candidates under the free SHS program which was not indicated in the sector’s budget.



“Why can’t the Minister and the ministry not make things clearer for the understanding of all?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



According to Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, his ministry procured 446, 954 sets of Past Questions at a Unit Price of GHc 78.00.



Speaking to Parliament, the Minister said the unit price represents a 32% increase over the 2020 Unit Price of GHc 59.00.



The Ministry also reportedly received 416,060 Scientific Mathematical Instruments to the tune of GHS 31,204,500.00.



“To help prepare the final year Senior High School students for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Ministry has procured 446,954 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions from Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GHc 78.00. The procurement will be funded from the Free Senior High School Account,” he noted whiles addressing parliament on Wednesday, July 14.



But Dr. Clement Apaak has raised some objections with the money spent, he claims, "there is something fishy here”.



