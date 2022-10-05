GHC300K house, Dubai trip, promotion, scholarship for Stella Gymaah Larbi: Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Stella Gyimaah Larbi, a 34-year-old English Language Teacher from Adenta Community Junior High School (JHS) in the Greater Accra Region has been adjudged Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher at the 2022 Ghana Teacher Prize held in Tamale on Wednesday.



For her Prize, Madam Larbi will receive a three-bedroom worth GHc300,0000.00, as well as an educational trip to Dubai, promotion out of turn and a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.



Madam Fati from Buipe Girls’ Model School in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region emerged First Runner-up, and her prizes were a double cabin pick-up vehicle and promotion out of turn, whilst Mr David Harrison Mensah, from Sefwi Bekwai SDA JHS in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District of the Western North Region, emerged Second Runner-up and his prizes were a saloon car, and promotion out of turn.



There were four other teachers at the Kindergarten, Primary, JHS and Senior High and Technical Schools (SHTS) levels who were also awarded.



They included Madam Enyo Adzo Dey from Dzelukope EP Basic School in the Anlo (Keta) District of the Volta Region, who emerged Best Kindergarten Teacher, Mr Samuel Yeboah from Asanteman ‘B’ D/A Primary and Kindergarten in the Bia West District of the Western North Region was awarded the Best Primary School Teacher category.



Mr Maclean Kwabena Owusu-Boateng from Naylor SDA Basic School in the Tema Metropolis won the Best JHS Teacher Award, and Mr Joseph Kwaku Agbevanu from Kinbu SHTS in the Greater Accra Region won the Best SHTS Teacher Award.



The Best Primary, JHS and SHTS Teachers received GHc8,000.00 as their prizes, while the Best Kindergarten Teacher received GHc6,000.00 as her prize.



There were also awards for non-teaching staff, where Mr Forster Oteng Kwadwo Amoako from Nkoranza SHTS in the Bono East Region emerged as the Best.



Mr Emmanuel Boye Ashitey, from Dzorwulu Special School in the Greater Accra Region, was the First Runner-up, and Mr Shamuna Mohammed Ahmed from Bono East Regional Education Office picked the Second Runner-up award, where they all received GHc15,000.00 while the Second Runner-up received GHc10,000.00.



In the Teacher in Leadership and Administrative Category, Madam Ivy Asantewa Owusu, Acting Bono Regional Director of Education was adjudged Best, while Mr Eric Boadi Sarpong from Atta Ne Atta D/A Basic School in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region emerged First Runner-up, and Madam Gifty Andoh from Accra Girls’ SHS took the Second Runner-up position.



They all received GHc15,000.00 each, while the Second Runner-up received GHc10,000.00.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, decorated and presented the award to Madam Larbi, Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher at the 2022 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony, which was attended by stakeholders in the education sector including development partners.



Madam Larbi expressed delight at the award and thanked the organizers and all the teachers who taught her, for their support, which helped to shape her life.



The National Best Teacher Award, instituted in 1995 and later christened Ghana Teacher Prize, is to motivate Teachers for higher performance and restore the respect the profession should enjoy.



It also aims to retain qualified teachers and improve their work performance and overall effectiveness in the classroom.



Dr Bawumia, in an address, said “The government remains committed to our teacher first policy in ensuring that our teachers, who are central to any education reform, are fully tooled, skilled and supported to deliver quality learning outcomes to support our development aspirations.”



He said the government acknowledged the value of education to human development and nation building, hence the massive investment in the education system including investing in teachers.



He said, “However, the massive investment in education will come to nothing if our teachers do not rise to the occasion and respond positively to the great vision of transforming our nation through education.”



Dr Bawumia spoke about the TVET sector and said “We have strategically created the Ghana TVET Service to focus on skills training and development. The government has equipped a lot of TVET institutions with state-of-the-art equipment to provide 21st-century skills to our learners. With the construction of 32 TVET institutions coupled with the introduction of free TVET, our nation is on the way to the fourth industrial revolution with more jobs to be created for the youth.”