GHC120K ‘transfer’: Arrest Chief of Staff, Ken Agyapong now – Captain Smart

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Captain Smart wants a probe into transfer of monies to Adwoa Safo



He says National Security should be making arrests by now



Kennedy Agyapong alleges he paid GHC120,000 into Adwoa Safo’s account



Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, should be picked up for questioning by National Security operatives.



This is a demand by Onua TV Morning Show host, Captain Smart, who holds that a recent allegation by the MP about the transfer of some monies to another MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo needed to be probed.



Speaking on the February 24, 2022 edition of his show, Captain Smart lamented the circumstances under which the said amount of GHC120,000 was transferred to Adwoa Safo, who at the time was giving the government a hard time by her absence from Parliament.



Smart referenced an interview on Asaase Radio in which Agyapong made a raft of allegations against Adwoa Safo who happens to be his former partner.



“Kennedy Agyapong swears by his mother’s grave that with the yet-to-be passed E-Levy, Chief of Staff had wasted Ghana’s fuel, resources and motorcade to unsuccessfully persuade Adwoa Safo. She came (back to Ghana) and said she was sick.



“It was a private jet that ferried her from the United States to Ghana but upon her return he still refused to go and vote in Parliament, it shows that NPP people are criminals. From the president to the Assembly man and myself, as a supporter, we are criminals,” he stated.



“National Security at the Presidency, why hasn’t the Chief of Staff been arrested? Arrest the Chief of Staff and Kennedy Agyapong immediately.



“Adwoa Safo is paid when she sits for Committee meetings…so has she fetched water, cooked or woven baskets for anyone at the presidency (to be given that amount of money)?” he quizzed.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP has become topical in recent times against the backdrop of her continued absence from Parliament, a situation that has been likened to sabotage by some of her colleague including Agyapong.