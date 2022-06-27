GHANAWEB4GOOD: 36-year-old Priscilla Asante needs $60,000 for kidney transplant surgery, dialysis

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

36-year-old Ghanaian professional teacher, Priscilla Asante Bamfo, was diagnosed of end stage kidney disease by doctors in January, 2022.



She was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for almost 2 months. Her life is now soley dependent on dialysis and a kidney transplant surgery, which is very expensive for her.



She needs an amount of $60,000 for the dialysis and the surgery. She is appealing to churches, NGOs, and the general public to assist her financially raise the $60,000.



To support her, kindly find her details below to donate your widows mite to her:



MOMO Name: Priscilla Asante Bamfo



MOMO Number: 0244969540



First Atlantic Bank:



Name: Priscilla Asante Bamfo Number: 0535352701010









