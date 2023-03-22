GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Wanlov the Kubolor discusses personal life, Ghana's only walkway with waterfall view & more

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests will bring you a tour around Ghana's only canopy walkway with a side view of a waterfall on People & Places.



Doreen Abanema Abayaa will also bring a conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor on Talkertainment.



Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa will also come your way with a conversation on the controversial move of Nana Ama McBrown from Despite Media to Media General on E-Forum.



Parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, March 22, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.



