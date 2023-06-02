You are here: HomeNews2023 06 02Article 1778765

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ups and downs of African currencies, Nana Agradaa advertises manhood enlargement oil & more

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Naa Oyoe Quartey sits down with Dr. Dossina Yeo to discuss the implementation of a single currency for Africa, its prospects and challenges while Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring Bizheadlines on BizTech.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you up to speed on all the happenings in the entertainment circles on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment