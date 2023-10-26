GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Up-close with Ryan Bertrand | Genevieve Partington speaks about human rights in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For today's line-up, Etsey Atisu brings you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud rings.



Joseph Adamafio will bring you up-close with former footballer Ryan Bertrand on sports check



Matilda Boateng Nartey will come your way with Legal Agenda as she speaks with the country Director of Amnesty International about human rights in Ghana



Wonder Hagan will bring you People and Places with all you need to know about odwira festival



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



