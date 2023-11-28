You are here: HomeNews2023 11 28Article 1888886

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Sex and destiny | A tour of the cleanest city in Ghana | Proceedings of parliament and more

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; Patricia Rockson Hammond's discussion on sex and destiny will air on moans and cuddles

Etsey Atisu will bring you People and Places with a tour of the cleanest city in Ghana and it massive palace

Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with an okada rider on everyday people

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment