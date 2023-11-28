GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Sex and destiny | A tour of the cleanest city in Ghana | Proceedings of parliament and more

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.



For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; Patricia Rockson Hammond's discussion on sex and destiny will air on moans and cuddles



Etsey Atisu will bring you People and Places with a tour of the cleanest city in Ghana and it massive palace



Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with an okada rider on everyday people



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



