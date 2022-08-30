GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Roles of wulomei in Ga Mashie's history, Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games coming up

General News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, Etsey Atisu's tour of the Ga Mashie area with Numo Blafo III on People&Places will also be aired.



George Ayisi's interview with residents of the Kroboland concerning their standoff with ECG will be aired as well.



The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Upper West Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



