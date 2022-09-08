GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Rev Pare on Black Stars World Cup journey, CSOs demand accountability from AG

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In today's issue, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Kofi Pare takes his turn on Sports Check. He shares a fascinating story of how Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ohene Djan used to motivate players ahead of tournaments as well as a famous game between the Black Stars and Real Madrid which ended in 3-3.



Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the development of the country in this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.



He believes that the entertainment industry plays a key role in disseminating critical information that can bring change to society.



