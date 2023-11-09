GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Press briefing by Minister of Energy | Proceedings of parliament and more coming up!

You are here: HomeNews2023 11 09Article 1877882

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports, and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring. Matilda Boateng Nartey's concluding interview with the Country Director of Amnesty International on human rights will air on Legal Agenda .

Wonder Ami Hagan will bring you People and Places with all you need to know about Odwira festival.

On Everyday People, Eugenia Diabah will come your way with an interview with a roasted corn seller.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

