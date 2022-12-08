Parliament debates Ofori-Atta censure motion, Sports Check with Yaw Sakyi and more

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you another day in December 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, we bring you a stakeholder engagement on Ghana's child marriage response system organised by the Africa Education Watch in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and its agencies



The engagement which is taking place at the Tomreik Hotel in Accra seeks to strengthen Ghana's child marriage response system, under phase 3 of the Securing the Educational Rights of Vulnerable Students in the COVID-19 era (SERVE III) project with support from STAR Ghana Foundation, and funding from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).



Later on, Members of parliament will resume sitting with a very important agenda on the cards for the House which which will table and debate on the fate of the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] after the Minority in parliament filed a vote of censure on seven grounds.



Sources familiar with the matter say the House is likely to vote secretly to decide the fate of the finance minister in parliament.



Later on, we will also bring a playback of Elsie Lamar's interview with Black Sherif on Talkertainment.



In addition, Baba Tunde Noveiku and his guests will discuss recent happenings around the upcoming general elections in Nigeria which are set to take place in 2023



We will also bring a playback of People & Places as Wonder Ami Hagan takes us on a journey to the only waterfall located in Greater Accra.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



