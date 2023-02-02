You are here: HomeNews2023 02 02Article 1706687

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: PAC probes audit reports on works and housing, sanitation and trade ministries and many more

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Today sees the coverage of the Public Accounts Committee hearing on the audit reports on works and housing, sanitation and trade ministries brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Don't go anywhere.

Watch the stream below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment