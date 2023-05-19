GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Owner of skating park linked to LGBTQ+ speaks, Ghana's journey with IMF bailout & more

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Etsey Atisu speaks to the owner of a private skating park in Accra over claims that it is a clandestine headquarters for LGBTQ activities on #SayItLoud.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah and Stella Sogli will also bring a discussion on Ghana's journey with the IMF on BizTech.



Paula Amma Broni will as usual bring you all the hot and sizzling gist in showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho .



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



