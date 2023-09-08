GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Latest issues about Hajia4Reall | a tour on Bui's 5MW floating solar plant and more

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of videos ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Maame Akua Kyei will bring you all the juicy gist in the entertainment industry ranging from Hajia4Reall, Sandra Ababio and others on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you all you need to know about the Bui Authority's 5MW floating solar PV plant while Stella Sogli will give you all the business stories that made headlines this week on BizHeadlines.



Victoria Kyei Baffour will also come your way with a discussion with a roasted plantain seller on her life's journey.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



