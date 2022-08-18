GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Kroboland-ECG standoff, all about Smallgod, exclusive with Charles Osei Assibey coming up

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, George Ayisi goes deeper into the impasse between Kroboland and ECG by speaking with some residents of Kroboland on #SayItLoud.



Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all you need to know about the musician Smallgod in 30 minutes on Talkertainment.



Perez Erzoah will also come your way with an exclusive interview with veteran journalist Charles Osei Asibey on Sports Check.



A repeat of Ismail Akwei's interview with Cameron Duodu on The Lowdown will be played.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



