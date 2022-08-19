GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Gist on Bridget Otoo's private marriage, Ghana's inflation, Kroboland-ECG clash coming up

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, George Ayisi goes deeper into the impasse between Kroboland and ECG by speaking with some residents of Kroboland on #SayItLoud.



Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist on Bridget Otoo's private marriage ceremony and all the controversies surrounding it on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Joel Eshun will bring you a repeat of what Ghanaians think about Asamoah Gyan's intention to join Black Stars for Qatar 2022 on Sports Debate.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a report on the hike in prices of goods on BizTech.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



