General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Funeral rites of the late Theresa Aba Kufour | Proceedings of parliament and more.

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;proceedings of parliament will air

Eugenia Diaba will come your way with an interview with a trader of phone accessories on everyday people


These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

