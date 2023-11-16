GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Funeral rites of the late Theresa Aba Kufour | Proceedings of parliament and more.

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.
For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;proceedings of parliament will air
Eugenia Diaba will come your way with an interview with a trader of phone accessories on everyday people
These and other carefully selected content will be aired.
Stay tuned!