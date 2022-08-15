GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with Cameron Duodu, dangers of hacking, Amerado-Lyrical Joe's beef coming up

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with the legendary journalist Cameron Duodu to give viewers a deeper insight into the life of this great novelist on The Lowdown show.



Amma Broni will also bring you all the juicy gist surrounding Amerado and Lyrical Joe's ongoing beef, Tracey Boakye's warning to fake friends, and many other juicy gossips from showbiz in Ghana on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also come your way with the dangers of hacking and business news that made headlines in the business world.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



