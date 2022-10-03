GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with BOST MD, Addi Self talks about relationship with Shatta Wale and more

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



Paula Amma Broni brings to us today the controversy rocking the Ghana government as it has been accused of property 'theft' by a young artiste Kiani Ayat on Nokommo Wo Ho.



Naa Oyoe Quartey and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you Bizheadlines and a one-on-one interview with the managing director of BOST, Mr. Edwin Provencal on BizTech.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



