GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu on Ghana's group opponents for World Cup 2022, Blakk Rasta talks music

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022



On Sportscheck today, former Black Stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, previews Ghana's group opponents for the 2022 World Cup. He also shares his experience after tasting the Ghana Premier League again following his move to Great Olympics.



Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the development of the country as he takes his seat on this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.



Citizens' Coalition pickets the Auditor General's office after the release of an audit report. They speak to George Ayisi on this episode of #SayitLoud and ask the A-G to exercise his powers of surcharge and disallowance to retrieve monies belonging to the state, lost to irregularities.



