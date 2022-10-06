GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ekow Blankson speaks on Ghana's 'dying' movie industry, damages of Weija dam spillage

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, a playback of Ismail Akwei's interview with Ekow Blankson concerning the missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry on 'The lowdown' will be aired.



President Akufo-Addo's meeting with the National House of Chiefs will also be aired.



For #SayItLoud, George Ayisi will bring you the plights and complaints of the residents of Weija and its environs on the effects the dam spillage has had on their lives and properties.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



