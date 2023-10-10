GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Dormaahene speaks about LGBTQ, sights from Odwira, battling kidney disease with no job & more

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV will bring you the concluding part of our exclusive interview with Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II on The Lowdown.



Wonder Adu-Asare will bring you all the sights and scenes you missed on the first observation day of the Odwira Festival on People and Places.



Maame Akua Kyei will also bring you all the juicy gist in the entertainment industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a discussion with a kidney disease patient who struggles to survive because he has no job.



On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante speaks with the deputy director of Land and Impact at BPA about how the Bui sugar factory will create 1,000 jobs.



Abrantepa Benefo will bring you E-Forum with a panel discussion about the rationale behind the viral 'Cobra' song.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



