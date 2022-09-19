GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Diana Asamoah's contract brouhaha, Blakk Rasta talks music, Engineering students flaunt works

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the development of the country as he takes his seat on this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.



Lots of reactions have erupted after the CEO of Frimprince music production, Emmanuel Anane Frimpong, terminated the contract of legendary gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, Amma Broni brings you the sauce surrounding the termination and the latest development on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Some engineering and computer science students from the Academic City College who have developed an automated toolbox and an automated dog kernel take their turn on BizTech as they show their exclusive skills.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



