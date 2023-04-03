GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Cracking down on cocoa-smuggling activities, impact of Kamala's visit on arts industry & more

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Daniel Oduro sits with Fiifi Boafo, the head of PR at COCOBOD to outline some measures being taken by the regulator to crack down on cocoa-smuggling activities in Ghana.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah talks to a team from Dream West Africa on how to create programmes to enable and encourage more women into entrepreneurship while Stella Sogli brings you the business headlines for the week on BizTech.



Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the juicy gist from the showbiz industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Abrantepa and his panellists will also discuss Kamala Harris' visit to Ghana over the weekend and its impact on the arts industry as well more news on Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



