GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Company law, comprehensive analysis of share acquisition | Proceedings of parliament and more

General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.



For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;Daniel Oduro's interview with Evans Arthur ESQ, Communiations Director , Legal Truth Ghana will air on The Lowdown



Maame Akua Kyei will come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz

on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On biztech, we will bring you a takeaways from the 2024 budget.



On Everyday People, Eugenia Diabah will come your way with an interview with a nigerian who sells phone accessories



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



