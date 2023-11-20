You are here: HomeNews2023 11 20Article 1884152

General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Company law, comprehensive analysis of share acquisition | Proceedings of parliament and more

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;Daniel Oduro's interview with Evans Arthur ESQ, Communiations Director , Legal Truth Ghana will air on The Lowdown

Maame Akua Kyei will come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz
on Nkommo Wo Ho.

On biztech, we will bring you a takeaways from the 2024 budget.

On Everyday People, Eugenia Diabah will come your way with an interview with a nigerian who sells phone accessories

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

