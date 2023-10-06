GHANAWEB TV LIVE: BPA speaks about Bui sugar factory | Shatta Wale cancels freedom concert and more coming up!

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu,On today's menu, Etsey Atisu will bring you an interview with Enil Art, an artist who can comfortably draw anybody and anything at all at any time on GhanaWeb Special.



Maame Akua Kyei will also bring you all the juicy gist in the entertainment industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante speaks with the deputy director of Land and Impact at BPA about how Bui sugar factory will create 1,000 jobs.



Abrantepa Benefo will bring you E-forum with a panel discussion on the cancellation of Shatta Wale's freedom concert and the trending cobra song.



Victoria Kyei Baffour will come your way with a discussion with a trader and a female barber on everyday people.



These and other carefully selected contents will be aired.



Stay tuned!



