You are here: HomeNews2022 09 20Article 1626812

General News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Attempted suicide survivors share how they escaped death, meet the man making makeup attractive and more coming up

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of September 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Survivors of suicide will recount how they escaped death on GhanaWeb Special.

Wonder Ami Hagan will come your way with an interview with Kruz K, a special effects specialist who is making makeup and special effects attractive in Ghana on People and Places.

The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Volta Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment