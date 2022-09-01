GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All about Thomas Partey and Gifty Boakye's relationship and more coming up

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of September 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni sits with a Ghanaian beauty queen Gifty Boakye to delve into her journey of becoming a star on Talkertainment.



Etsey Atisu's tour of the Ga Mashie area with Numo Blafo III on People&Places will also be aired.



Joseph Adamafio sits with Coach Kofi Asare who aided in Ghana's 4-medal-win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.



