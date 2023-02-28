You are here: HomeNews2023 02 28Article 1722596

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: A visit to the oldest church in Amedzofe, motive behind couples hiding properties & more

For today, Wonder Ami Hagan finds answers about the oldest church in the Avatime traditional area, the EP church situated at Amedzofe on People & Places .

Paula Amma Broni also seeks answers from her guests on the next episode of Moans & Cuddles about why some married couples keep properties they acquire a secret from their partners.

The coverage of the parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, February 28 will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

