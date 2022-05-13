GHANA is a leader in Centre Right Ideology in Africa – Former Canadian Prime Minister

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

Former Canadian Prime Minister and Chairman for the International Democrat Union Rt. Stephen Harper has showered praises on Ghana, stating that Ghana is the leader in the Centre Right Democracy in Africa.



He made this statement during the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) public lecture at the University of Ghana.



According to the ICU chairman, Ghana’s role the last 7 years in the revitalization of the International Dmocrat Union and the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) is unmatched.



He added that the leading role in Africa is built in the DNA of Ghana as the first sub-Saharan African Country to attain independence through the leadership of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The lecture organized by YDUA in collaboration with IDU, DUA and the New Patriotic party attracted over 3,000 young people from Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Togo, Mozambique, Morocco, Liberia and other African Countries.



The event chaired by the chief of staff Hon. Frema Osei-Opare also had in attendance other high profile personalities including the Canadian High Commissioner, Ambassador of Morocco, Cote D’Ivoire and Germany. The ruling New Patriotic Party was also heavily represented by General Secretary John Boadu, Organizer Sammy Awuku, Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, former chairman Peter Mac Manu among others.



President of YDUA Louisa Atta-Agyemang under whose auspices the lecture was organized said that the drive to embark on this project was essential following the failure of the lefty’s regimes on the African Continent and how important it is for young people to know the global perspective of the changes in the global order. She’s confident that conversations like this will help shape Africa’s Democracy and help further propagate and shape the ideals of the centre right.



