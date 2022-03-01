GHACEM, Sandvik support rebuilding of Apiate community

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Cement Manufacturing Company Limited (GHACEM) and Sandvik Mining and Construction Ghana Limited Monday provided 1,700 bags of cement and GH¢65,000 respectively towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Apiate community razed by an explosion on January 20, this year.



The GHACEM, through its GHACEM Support Foundation, provided 1,700 bags of cement worth GH¢85,000 as its contribution to the Apiate Support Fund.



Mr Benny Fiifi Ashun, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager of GHACEM, who made the presentation on behalf of the Company at a brief ceremony in Accra, said GHACEM Foundation has been in the business of supporting the construction of schools and hospitals with 1,700 bags of cement every year.



"So, it is not out of place to donate two trucks of cement for the rebuilding of the Apiate community," Mr Ashun added



He announced that the GHACEM Foundation was always ready to support any project, which intended to build schools or hospitals with a good number of cement bags upon a request through applications.



Meanwhile, Sandvik Mining and Construction Ghana Company also presented a cheque for GH¢65,000 as its widow's mite towards the rebuilding of Apiate into a green, sustainable, and model community.



Mr Daniel Korsah, the Business Line Manager for Surface Drilling, while making the donation on behalf of the Company, said the financial support formed part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and as a responsible partner to the Ghana Chamber of Mines.



The Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, expressed her gratitude to both companies for their donations.



She promised to ensure that the Apiate Reconstruction Committee tasked to reconstruct Apiate use the bags of cement for the intended purpose.



She noted that she was impressed with Ghana's response to the Apiate disaster but also called for more support from corporate entities and all well-meaning Ghanaians.



Rev. Aryee noted that despite the nation was made up of diverse ethnic background, the people had shown a sense of "community" towards supporting one another and that made Ghana unique.