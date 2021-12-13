GH¢800 medical fees charge for potential recruits insensitive – Adib Saani

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security services recruiting



Potential recruits for security services undergo medical examination



Adib Saani calls on the government to arrest the situation



The Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has described as insensitive the decision by some security agencies to charge potential recruits a fee of GH¢800 for their medicals.



According to the security analyst, there is no denying the importance of having medicals included in the recruitment process of prospective recruits especially because if not checked, it could cause deaths during training, but he has expressed disappointment that such people would be subjected to such unfairness.



“Medical examination is a critical component during a security recruitment process for many reasons. Some recruits might have illnesses that could actually kill them during training. But I am saddened by the GH¢800 charged potential recruits by some security agencies as medical examination fees.



“This action is insensitive and lacks rectitude as these young people are unemployed with many of them not able to afford such an exorbitant fee. It makes me wonder where these agencies expect the applicants to get those monies from knowing full well, they are unemployed and highly likely not to have money to perhaps even fend for themselves,” he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Adib Saani also explained that this practice creates the impression that the available slots for these young people in the various security agencies are up for sale and that there could be a possibility for these people to eventually lose their spots one day.



Besides, he quizzed, what has become of the monies that were realized in the past from these same processes?



“Consequently, this is tantamount to selling spaces because it's incontrovertible that some can't afford. Does that mean they will lose their place?



“What happened to the monies realized from the thousands who bought forms but didn't make it to this stage? For example, Police is expected to recruit about 5,000 yet about 100,000 applied. Each applicant paid GH¢100 for a form. That amounts to GH¢10,000,000. What happened to those monies? All spent on administrative processes?” he said.



The security analyst further explained that these things breed a generation of potential corrupt officers, seeing that such things are made to appear ordinary when they should not.



“The fear is, we are psychologically preparing these potential officers to extort from citizens as they have been extorted all through their way in.



“These are young people who have decided to avail themselves to serve the state. Why do they have to pay to serve the state? Don't the security services have budget for the recruitment exercise?” he said.



Adib Saani has therefore asked that if this country hopes to stay serious about its security and the people recruited to serve in its agencies, such practices should be adequately addressed.



“This is not done in any serious state that wants the best of her citizens. Worst case scenario, it could have been cheaper but certainly not GHc800. Government should intervene and stop this immorality that would likely drag these institutions into disrepute,” he said.