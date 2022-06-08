GH¢70 million needed for Apiatse reconstruction beginning in July - Minister

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The reconstruction project of the Apiate community will commence in July, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has revealed.



Appearing in parliament to answer questions, he disclosed that the project is estimated at GH¢70 million, but the cost might rise due to inflation.



According to him. the reconstruction project forms part of President Akuf-Addo’s initiative to construct green communities across the country.



He explained that ”as we speak today surveyors are on-site putting in place markings and demarcations as we begin the construction in July. We have already awarded a contract to the contractor who is going to construct the town roads and the drainage, among others.’



”Mr. Speaker, I want to assure the House and the MPs for Prestea Huni Valley and Ellembele that a considerable amount of work is being done, and with the help o0f God, we will build Appiatse to the benefit of the victims of this tragic incident”, he said.



He was responding to a question which stood in the name of the Huni-Valley MP Robert Wisdom Cudjoe but was asked on his behalf by Emmanuel Aremah Kofi9-Buah, the Elemebele MP.



He stated that about GH¢42.5 million has been raised so far and has urged Ghanaians and international communities to continue to contribute to the fund to rebuild the community for the good people of the area.



Out of this figure, GH¢1 million has been released to the Apiate Reconstruction Committee for the construction of temporal structures for disaster victims.



He added that designs for the reconstruction had been completed.



A project coordinator he noted had also been appointed with the public competitive tender ongoing for the selection of contractors for the reconstruction.