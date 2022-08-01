GH¢5 SIM Self-service Registration: Make it free - Digital strategist adds voice to calls

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

A digital marketing strategist, Maximus Ametorgoh, has added his voice to growing concerns about the plan by the government to put a service charge of GH¢5 for self-service registration of SIM cards in the country.



According to him, this is something that should have already been instituted from the start of the exercise in October 2021 and as such, it should be made free.



“It’s long overdue. They should have done this from the beginning; from the onset that you have an app that people can use to do their registration and then those who can’t find time to go and do the registration, can also walk into the various service centers of the telcos to do their registration.



“For me, what I don’t agree with is the amount they are charging. It’s not right to charge people GHc5 to register a SIM card,” he said in an interview with JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Maximus Ametorgoh also added that should the government insist on sticking with this plan of charging for the registration, it could just push even more people away from registering their SIM cards.



“I think they should make it free so that more can register so that they will not use that pricing to put off a lot of people,” he said.



On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Minister of Communication and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced another extension of the deadline for the national exercise of re-registrations of SIM cards using the Ghana Card.



According to the minister, the self-service app to ensure that more people take advantage and register will be up on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.



