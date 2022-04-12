GH¢37 million can’t rebuild Apiate – Rev. Joyce Aryee

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund Rev Dr Joyce Aryee has said although the Fund has received a little over GH¢ 37 million, the amount cannot finance the rebuilding of the community that was destroyed by an explosion.



The Apiate Support Fund was set up to mobilize funds for the rebuilding of Apiate after the village was destroyed by explosives killing at least 13.



Although the Fund has received cash donations from individuals and institutions to the tune of GH¢ 37 million, Dr Aryee told Piesie Okrah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ that the available funds cannot take care of the rebuilding of the levelled community.



“Honestly, the funds available cannot rebuild the community,” she said in Akan and asked for Ghanaians to donate more to the Fund.



She could not tell the exact amount that can cater for the rebuilding of Apiate but hastened that more funds will be needed due to the nature of work that has to be done.



She also disclosed that the company whose vehicle exploded and caused the damage, Maxam Ghana Limited, has begun paying the fine imposed on it by the government.



“They have paid twice since the fine was imposed. They are to pay in bits according to the agreement made with the government” she said.



Every month, Maxam pays over $270, 000 to the Fund.



Disruption



Barely 3 months after the explosion that killed 13, dozens of the Apiate residents in the makeshift community had been displaced by a rainstorm.



The incident last Friday has raised concerns over the delay in rebuilding the village.



Close to 100 persons had to sleep on the corridor of a classroom block which is already housing some of the victims.



They resided in tents and some in classrooms, awaiting the rebuilding of their community until this unfortunate incident.



A pregnant woman who was affected by the floods told XYZ News that “we won’t get a place to sleep tonight.”



“Look at me. I am pregnant and vulnerable and this has happened to us here. We are appealing to the government to intervene. We are suffering,” she lamented.



Another man who was seen fetching rainwater from his tent bemoaned their condition of living.



“This is where they brought is to sleep after we were displaced. Now, whenever it rains, we don’t get place to layout head,” he said sorrowfully.



Assurance



Rev.Dr Joyce Aryee said it was rather unfortunate that the Apiate residents had to be stranded for quite a long time.



“It is very unfortunate that they had to be going through all these,” Dr Aryee empathised and assured that the committee in charge of the reconstruction of the community were on course with their work.



“As we speak, the committee responsible for rebuilding the community will roof some of the buildings in their temporary community to house the people,” she added.



According to her, about 80 rooms will be available to accommodate the victims after the roofing works are completed.



The former Minister of State also noted that the committee had been in constant touch with the government and other stakeholders to fast track the rebuilding of the community whose residents now live in tents few kilometres away from the accident scene.