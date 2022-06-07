GH¢32m payment to Sir Adjaye for National Cathedral consultancy legal – John Kumah

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Cathedral expenditure was budgeted for – Deputy minister insists



John Kumah confirms govt paid Sir Adjaye GH¢32m



Govt has so far used GH¢ 57m state funds for National Cathedral – Ablakwa



Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has said that the payment of GH¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited for consultancy work done on the National Cathedral is legal, contrary to assertions in the public.



According to the deputy minister, there is no need for the government's expenses to be captured as an expenditure item of any of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before it is considered part of the budget citinewroom.com reports.



He added that the only thing needed for the expenditure of the cathedral to be captured as part of the budget was for it to be mentioned, which was done.



"It is already a budget item provided for in the [office of the president] budget that was used for that purpose, which is legal,"



"Even though it may not be captured as a budget item because it is not under any specific MDA, it can form part of government expenditure as long as we have captured in the budget that we were going to provide seed funding… You just need to talk about it, as we have done," he is quoted to have said on Citi TV's 'The Point of View'.



On claims that the government was using taxpayers' money for the cathedral project rather than using voluntary contributions, as it said, John Kumah indicated that the government had done nothing wrong because even private funds collected by the government also become public funds.



John Kumah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, made these remarks after his colleague MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accused the government of using state funds for the National Cathedral project even though it was not appropriated in the budget.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu shared documents which showed that the government used state funds to pay Sir David Adjaye's firm for work done on the National Cathedral project.



In a tweet shared on June 3, 2022, the MP alleged that the government paid Sir David Adjaye's firm GH¢32 million which brings to a total of GH¢57 million of state funds used for the cathedral project, contrary to claims of the government that it will be using only voluntary contributions for the project.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



