Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police in Accra are seriously pursuing three persons for allegedly robbing a 33-year old woman off GH¢29,000.00 today, Monday, September 20, 2021, at gunpoint at Apenkwa.



A statement issued by the Police said the victim escaped unhurt.



However, by a bystander, sustained some injuries and responding to treatment.



Find the police statement below: