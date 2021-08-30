GH¢25,000 fraud allegation: When should I report myself? – Captain Smart to CID Boss

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Broadcast journalist, Captain Smart is protesting his innocence in the case of alleged fraud levelled against him by one Gifty Adwoa Twumasi to the effect that he (Captain Smart) under the pretext of helping her secure land which has been seized by the Ministry of Roads took an amount of them GH¢25,000 from her.



Captain Smart on his Onua TV show said that he is willing to refund the said amount tenfold if he is found guilty of duping the woman.



He boasted that the quoted amount is too small and that the woman behind the allegations should apologise to him.



Captain Smart says he has reasons to believe that the allegations are carefully coordinated by government’s communication machinery to tarnish his image.



“I got the message from two people who were worried that lawyers of the Roads Minister have written to the CID Boss. CID Boss, please when should I report myself? I want to know when I should come, please. I swear the God in the heavens, if I have indeed done this stupid thing, I will refund it tenfold. I will give them GH¢250,000.



“I didn’t use Kufuor’s name to defraud people. I didn’t use Nana Addo’s name so who is the Roads Minister. How can I dupe someone with the Road Minister’s name? I would have gone.



“A whole me, instead of using someone’s name to go for a huge mone, only GH¢25,000. It’s an insult to me. They should issue an apology. If I’m going to use the name of a whole cabinet minister to defraud someone, it should be more than that. The whole government machinery is so confused that I have become their target," he said.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah in a statement dated August 23, 2021, announced that he has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, to investigate an allegation of corruption levelled against him.



“Our instructions are that about a week or so ago, it was brought to the attention of our Client that his name had been mentioned in connection with an allegation of corruption aired on one FM radio station. Our Client says that he eventually listened to the clip and found that one Captain Smart, a popular radio presenter, is deemed to have collected some money from a woman for the benefit of our Client”, the letter signed by lawyer Francis K. Yeboah in part read.



It added “Our client says that he is appalled by the allegation therein which apart from its criminal connotations is also defamatory to the integrity of our Client, a matter that we may deal with at the Civil Court. At this stage, we have been instructed to formally bring to your attention the clip and respectfully pray that you cause a full investigation to be conducted into the allegation contained in the clip not only for the name and the long-standing integrity of our Client to be cleared but also any perpetrator to be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



