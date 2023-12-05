GH¢20 million released for the payment of capitation grants for public basic schools – Adutwum

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum has revealed that the government has announced the release of GH¢20 million for the payment of capitation grants for public basic schools across the country.



The capitation grants have been in arrears for over seven terms.



The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee Dr. Clement Apaak has consistently expressed worry over the failure of the government in releasing funds to pay all outstanding arrears.



Answering questions on the Floor of Parliament, the Education Minister, Minister revealed that efforts have been made to clear the arrears.



“Mr. Speaker, capitation grant arrears of GH¢15 million were disbursed to schools in May 2023 and the remaining arrears of last year amounting to GH¢20 million have been released by the Ministry of Finance and are currently being processed for disbursement. In addition, GH¢4.2 million of this year’s capitation is also being processed for disbursement.”



The scheme was introduced to replace all fees paid by parents in public basic schools.



It was part of efforts to improve and expand access to education and support school performance improvement efforts.