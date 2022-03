General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says data from the Finance Ministry put the total expenditure so far in the fight to contain the coronavirus disease at GH¢17.7 billion.



This amount represents 4.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).



This was made known by the President on Wednesday, March 30, when he delivered the State of the Nation Address.